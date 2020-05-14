SWCA continues online panel series

Southwest Washington Contractors Association continues its online panel series tomorrow with “Let’s Get Back to Work Safely Webinar: Tools to keep your job site secure.” The webinar is for members by invitation and is scheduled for Friday, May 15, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

SWCA Executive Director Nelson Holmberg will moderate a panel of experts to help contractors secure their job sites from theft and vandalism.

Jeff Mori, Assistant Chief of Police with the City of Vancouver, will discuss the current situation in the city as it relates to job site security, and the increase of commercial property crimes.

AJ Gomez, president of Global Security & Communications, will discuss technology solutions that can be deployed on jobsites and security measures that contractors can take to protect their projects, equipment and materials.

Steven Williams and Brad Miller of Brown & Brown Insurance will give insight into what contractors need to do if they have an incident and need to file a claim.

The webinar is free to members. Nonmember rates may apply. Click here to register and attend.

