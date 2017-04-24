SWCA to celebrate 70th Anniversary

The Southwest Washington Contractors Association (SWCA) will celebrate its 70th anniversary next month.

A ceremony will be held on May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the SWCA Office (7017 NE Hwy 99, Suite 214, in Vancouver). Lunch, beverages and cake will be provided.

With more than 360 members, the SWCA has cultivated success in the construction industry through collaboration. The organization promotes cooperation between competitors by acknowledging the importance of building relationships for industry success.

RSVP by calling 360.694.7922.

