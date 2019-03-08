SWACH is seeking members for Board of Trustees

Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health (SWACH) is recruiting members for its Board of Trustees, which governs the Vancouver-based nonprofit’s work to improve the community’s health in Southwest Washington.

Individuals with the following experience are encouraged to apply:

Recipients of Medicaid services in Clark, Klickitat and Skamania Counties

Legal services

Social services

Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)

A Board of Trustee role with SWACH represents a unique opportunity to influence the future of health in the region. SWACH supports a range of projects and partnerships focused on whole-person care and the social determinants of health for Medicaid recipients.



SWACH is one of nine Accountable Communities of Health (ACHs) overseeing Medicaid Transformation in Washington State. As the ACH for Clark, Klickitat and Skamania counties, SWACH supports the regional implementation of the five-year Medicaid Transformation project. During this period, health systems and community organizations will receive up to $1.5 billion to invest in system changes across the state.

SWACH also works with the Cowlitz Tribe and Yakama Nation, as well as in Wahkiakum and Cowlitz counties through the Healthy Living Collaborative, a SWACH program.

To apply, send a letter and a resume indicating your interest in a SWACH Board of Trustee position to Barbe West, executive director, SWACH, 2404 E. Mill Plain Blvd., Suite B, Vancouver WA 98661, or via email at:barbe.west@southwestach.org.

Comments

comments