State retail sales hit $39.4 billion in first quarter 2019

In the first quarter, Clark County’s taxable retail sales were up 6.9% to $1.9 billion making it the largest percentage increase among Washington counties, and retail trade sales were up 5.1% to $785 million. Vancouver taxable retail sales were up the most of any major city, increasing 5.2% to $1.0 billion, and retail trade was up slightly to $437 million.

A steady increase in construction once again helped boost the state’s total taxable retail sales in the first quarter of 2019 by 4.9 percent over the same period in 2018, reaching $39.4 billion, reflecting an 8% jump in construction and a 7.1% jump in sales at drug and health stores. Retail trade, a subset of all taxable retail sales in the state, also increased by 4.6 percent to a total of $16.5 billion.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.