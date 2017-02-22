‘State of the County’ set for Thursday afternoon

Clark County’s 2017 State of the County address will be held on Thursday (Feb. 23) from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Hilton Vancouver Washington (301 W. Sixth Street).

The Clark County Food Bank will be on hand to accept non-perishable food donations. Last year, the food bank distributed food to 103,771 individuals in Clark County.

The event’s format will be a departure from previous years. Clark Count Councilor Marc Boldt, who chairs the five-member Board of County Councilors, will speak briefly about the council’s work plan for the coming year. County Manager Mark McCauley will then discuss the accomplishments of county employees and strategic initiatives that are underway.

Following those comments, each of the other four councilors will explain their own philosophy of governing and what his or her focus will be this year. Councilors will also answer several questions from the community.

Following the question-and-answer session, attendees will be able to meet employees and learn about county programs. Various county departments will have informational tables set up around the room.

In keeping with tradition, the Neighborhood Associations Council of Clark County will present the Outstanding Clark County Employee award early in the program.

