Specht Properties brings its Portside Industrial Park to full occupancy

A new lease with Sunlight Supply brings Portside Industrial Park, located in Vancouver, to full occupancy.

Specht Development, Inc. (Specht) completed the state-of-the-art industrial property in February of 2017 and a range of tenants — including OnTrac, a regional package delivery company, and Laclede Chain Manufacturing Company, the oldest domestic chain manufacturer in the United States — have previously leased space within the property.

Sunlight Supply, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty gardening supplies, leased the 95,265-square-foot Building B of Portside Industrial Park. Laclede Chain leased 94,281 square feet and OnTrac occupies 163,328 square feet in Building A. Both Portside Industrial Park buildings are managed by Specht Properties, Inc.

“We’re excited to welcome this community of tenants who have chosen Portside Industrial Park as their new home,” said Greg Specht, chief executive officer at Specht Development.

Situated on 19 acres of land, Portside Industrial Park features two buildings totaling 352,560 square feet, 30-foot clear height and excellent access to regional air, freeway, rail and marine systems.

Comments

comments