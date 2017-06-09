Skamania Lodge building two new tree houses

Construction crews at Skamania Lodge recently broke ground on two new tree houses, set to open in September.

This is the lodge’s second pair of tree houses – the first opened in the summer of 2016.

“We’re thrilled at the way our first two tree houses turned out,” said Skamania Lodge General Manager Ken Daugherty. “They became so popular, we wanted to be able to provide our guests with additional options to truly have that quintessential Columbia River Gorge experience.”

Located a short walk from the lodge’s main building, the new two-bed, one bath tree houses will be nestled in tall Douglas Firs, elevated 15-20 feet above the ground. They will feature a large outdoor deck with views of the Gorge and a fireplace.

Seattle-based architectural design firm MG2 designed the tree houses; Portland-based Ankrom Moisen created the interior design; and Stevenson-based Invision Construction was the general contractor overseeing construction.

