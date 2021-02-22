Simply Thyme staff, volunteers deliver close to 5,000 meals to PGE workers in Oregon

As Portland General Electric (PGE) employees worked around the clock last week to restore power to more then 100,000 customers in the Portland Metro area who lost power during the snow and ice storm that swept through the region, staff at Simply Thyme Catering in Vancouver worked to provide and deliver close to 5,000 meals to them.

Tamara Leibfarth, executive chef and CEO of Simply Thyme, said their first delivery was Friday, Feb. 12, with 766 hot breakfast and boxed lunches served out the door by 4:30 a.m. From Monday, Feb. 15 – Sunday, Feb. 21, Simply Thyme delivered close to 5,000 meals to PGE workers.

Leibfarth said her staff of seven and an additional 10 people who jumped into help rotated days and hours of availability in order to continue to deliver the meals throughout the week. She said she and her staff also fed firefighters in September at Chelatchie for more than a week.

