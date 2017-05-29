Silicon Forest founder & CEO to speak at June Boardroom Breakfast

Frank Nichols, president, CEO & founder of Silicon Forest Electronics, will discuss the state of his organization during the Vancouver Business Journal’s next Boardroom Breakfast on Wednesday, June 7.

Founded in 1999, Silicon Forest is a full-service electronics manufacturing services company based in Vancouver, providing prototype and full-turnkey production services for a wide range of customers. The company is a quick-turn, high-mix provider to customers across the U.S. in the medical, defense, aerospace, unmanned systems, industrial and instrumentation sectors.

As president/CEO, Nichols is currently focusing the company’s efforts to move from a national presence to a global presence in manufacturing of mission critical electronic assemblies.

About the event

Rather than the typical “talking head” address, our quarterly Boardroom Breakfast offers attendees the opportunity to have an informative and interactive exchange with a featured CEO. Following a few questions from the VBJ, the conversation will open up to those in attendance to ask the questions about which they are most interested.

This Boardroom Breakfast will be held at the Red Cross Building at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Click here to register

Comments

comments