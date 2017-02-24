Sigma Design to harness new 3D printing technology

Sigma Design, a product design and engineering firm headquartered in Vancouver, has become one of the first customers in North America to utilize an HP Jet Fusion 4200 3D printer.

The new technology is expected to provide the firm with new design opportunities and improved processes that enable faster production times and more economical part production.

“We’re excited to be the first product development firm in North America to use the HP Jet Fusion 4200,” said Matt Cameron, Sigma Design’s VP of engineering. “The ability to produce parts similar to production-grade quality will allow us to streamline our design process.”

“This investment aligns with our mission to be the best product development services company in the world by offering solutions from concept through production for our clients,” added Bill Huseby, Sigma Design CEO. “We see the addition of this HP 3D print technology as an avenue to design without compromise.”

Comments

comments