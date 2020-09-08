September Business Growth MAP Alliance online forum discusses fundamental challenges of strategy in 2020

Washington State University Vancouver’s September Business Growth MAP Alliance forum focuses on getting back to strategy. September’s forum will discuss the fundamental challenges of strategy in 2020 and the importance of setting short- and long-term goals to navigate the road ahead. Learn strategies business leaders can use to get their organization back on track or reach new potentials.

The forum will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Sept. 16 via Zoom. The forum is open to all at no cost, but advance registration is required. Register online at business.vancouver.wsu.edu/bgmap and click the link under “Upcoming events.”

Speaker Carl J. Cox is the CEO of 40 strategy. He has more than 15 years of executive leadership experience developing and executing strategic plans. As a strategic leader, Cox is responsible for managing accounting and finances for four organizations. He successfully managed two organizations through the 2008 financial crisis and negotiated with debtors to bring the organizations back to profitability.

The Business Growth MAP Alliance brings together small businesses and entrepreneurs to learn from each other, industry experts and WSU Vancouver faculty.

