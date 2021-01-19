‘Savor The Couve’ will continue through March 2021

The Greater Vancouver Chamber of Commerce and Visit Vancouver USA are partnering again to produce the local, weekly restaurant takeout collaboration on 100, five-course dinners for two, each Thursday through the end of March 2021. Each week, Savor The Couve will feature five different restaurants that provide one of the courses each, introducing diners to flavors and restaurants they’ve never visited. ilani is continuing as the presenting sponsor of the series.

Savor The Couve’s initial run for eight weeks beginning in December yielded such positive feedback from restauranteurs, nonprofits, volunteers, diners and community members, the Chamber and Visit Vancouver USA decided to continue the program to keep funds rolling in for the nonprofits and participating restaurants.

“As new restrictions pose challenges for local dining establishments, especially during the colder season, Savor The Couve offers a fun, contact-less way for Vancouver foodies to try new flavors around town, while supporting nonprofits in the process,” said Sarah Cooke, marketing & communications manager at the Chamber. “We’ve received an overwhelming number of positive testimonials from diners, nonprofits and the restauranteurs. We are proud to continue this program into the Spring.”

Among the feedback from the diners in December and January, a new member of the community shared, “This was such a wonderful experience! This was so well organized, the communication was superb and the pickup was orderly and efficient. And the food was amazing. My husband and I moved up here just before the pandemic, so had very little time to go out and try new places. This was such a great opportunity to support restaurants and try them out. We were thrilled overall and can’t wait to order again.”

Each week, five restaurants will collaborate on 100 five-course dinners for two diners, for only $100. $25 of every order purchased, is donated to a different nonprofit organization around the region each week. Participating restaurants and nonprofits are encouraged to gain more visibility by promoting their involvement to their supporters and through their various communication channels.

Restaurants and Nonprofits interested in participating in February through March can sign up on VancouverUSA.com/STCSignUp, to confirm their interest. Beginning with the Feb. 4 dinner, each week over the next eight weeks will feature a dining theme, where the restaurants for the week will contribute a theme related course. The five courses each week consist of a theme-related: Adult Beverages for Two (Beer/Wine/Cocktail), Appetizer for Two, Soup or Salad for Two, Two different Entrées with sides, and Dessert for Two:

Thursday, Feb. 4: Welcome Back! (Theme TBD)

Thursday, Feb. 11: "Date Night"

Thursday, Feb. 18: Women Owned Restaurants

Thursday, Feb. 25: Traditional Italian

Thursday, March 4: Asian Fusion

Thursday, March 11: Authentic Mexican/Southwestern

Thursday, March 18: Plant-Based (Vegan)

Thursday, March 25: PNW Inspired

All weeks through March are available for pre-order at VancouverUSA.com/SavorTheCouve. Participating restaurants, menus, and nonprofit details coming soon. Each week, diners who’ve ordered for that week will pick up their Dinner for Two between 5 – 5:40 p.m. at Warehouse ‘23’s Event Venue Entrance. Volunteers from the nonprofit that week, as well as Chamber, Visit Vancouver USA, and ilani team members will be organizing take-out bags for quick distribution as cars drive through. Those interested in ordering upcoming Savor the Couve dinners can go to www.VancouverUSA.com/SavorTheCouve to place orders through March 2021. Restaurants and nonprofits looking to collaborate on this series are invited to sign up for their preferred week at www.VancouverUSA.com/STCSignUp.

