San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners acquires Creekside Village Apartments

San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners has acquired Creekside Village Apartments – a 132-unit multifamily community at 3100 Falk Rd. in Vancouver – for $29 million from an affiliate of the ConAm Group. Constructed in 1992, the 12.08-acre project consists of 15 two-story residential townhome buildings, four three-story residential buildings and a one-story building, which houses the clubhouse, leasing office and fitness center. Multiple improvements are planned for the property, including upgrades to the exterior, common areas and unit interiors. The community sports 48 two-bedroom/two-bath units, 12 two-bedroom/two-and-one-half bathroom townhome units and 72 three-bedroom/two-and-one-half bathroom townhome units averaging 1,293 square feet with covered parking, a hot tub and swimming pool, direct access garages in 84 townhome units and a children’s playground.

