Salsbury & Co. moves headquarters to Salmon Creek

Salsbury & Co., the area’s leading small-to-medium business management consulting firm, has announced the relocation of their headquarters from the historic Officers Row to Salmon Creek in order to accommodate continued growth and to better service clients.

“Although we will miss the beauty of Officers Row, we are excited to relocate to our new office space in Salmon Creek for the opportunities it presents our team and our clients,” said Founder and CEO April Salsbury. “We are especially pleased to be able to move into a new building with significantly more space and amenities while remaining in our home city of Vancouver. This move represents our continued commitment to serving our clients and helping them foster business growth through effective management of their finances, employees and operations.”

Salsbury & Co. currently has offices in Vancouver and in Bend, Ore. The new office will be home to 19 members of the company’s team.

The new office address for Salsbury & Co., as of Monday, June 13, will be:

2621 NE 134th St, Suite 240

Vancouver, WA 98686

Phone: 503-850-8411

Established in 2015, Salsbury & Co. focuses on serving companies of all sizes and industry sectors ranging from healthcare, construction, retail, IT and technology, manufacturing and more. Unique in their approach, Salsbury & Co. offers small-to-medium businesses one place for all their bookkeeping, HR management, medical billing and CEO/COO consulting needs. Salsbury & Co. works side-by-side with business owners and key personnel to identify gaps in the organizational structure and implement an action plan that delivers a clear return on investment.

In addition, Salsbury & Co. has received honors and awards, signifying its continued growth and leadership in the business management consulting field. For five consecutive years Salsbury & Co. has been awarded “Best in Business” by the Vancouver Business Journal and is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

“Employees take great pride in their work and are rewarded with generous benefits and tremendous flexibility,” Salsbury said. “Clients recognize and appreciate the sense of ownership Salsbury & Co. staff members have in each organization and in working collaboratively with their existing team. Moving our headquarters to Salmon Creek will help us magnify our efforts in the Pacific Northwest Business Community.”