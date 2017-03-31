Sales tax rates to increase April 1 in Cowlitz County

Consumers in Cowlitz County will see their sales tax rates increase starting Saturday, April 1.

Shoppers in the city of Kalama will pay a 7.9 percent sales and use tax rate. The new rate includes a one-tenth of one percent increase for public safety, and a one-tenth of one percent rate increase to help support emergency communications in Cowlitz County. The first 36 months of vehicle sales and leases are exempt from the public safety tax increase.

Additionally, the sales tax rate in Cowlitz County will increase by one-tenth of one percent to help pay for emergency communications systems and facilities.

The new sales tax rates for cities in Cowlitz County are: 7.8 percent in unincorporated Cowlitz County; 8.0 percent in Castle Rock; 7.9 percent in Kalama and Woodland; and 8.1 percent in Kelso and Longview.

