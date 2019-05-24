Rotary Club of Three Creeks presents Emerging Leaders Confab

The Rotary Club of Three Creeks is excited to introduce the Emerging Leaders Confab. This event will connect emerging leaders and outstanding high school and college students with experienced leaders of business, nonprofit and government. The Emerging Leaders Confab is set for 9 a.m.-noon, Saturday, June 1 at the Ridgefield Outdoor Recreation Complex.

The day begins with a moderated discussion featuring Susanne Holmberg (Vesta Hospitality), Max Ault (Washington State University) and Nelson Holmberg (Port of Ridgefield), then moves to a “speed dating” session where students can have a few minutes of facetime with business, non-profit and government leaders from around the area. A continental breakfast will be served.

Emerging leaders or students with an interest in leadership, business, nonprofits or entrepreneurism in Clark County who would like to attend this event are asked to register online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Y3QFKBD.

