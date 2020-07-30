Rotary Club of Three Creeks donates $21,000 to help food insecurity

Three food banks in Clark County just got a bit of a boost, thanks to the Rotary Club of Three Creeks.

The club last week voted to donate $7,000 each to the Clark County Food Bank, FISH of Vancouver and the North County Community Food Bank.

“Food insecurity in our community is a very serious concern while we navigate through the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said Club President Kelley Campbell. “More than ever, food banks in Clark County are struggling to meet the demand for food, and one of our giving priorities is to assure that people in our community have the things they need.”

The club raised more than $40,000 at its 2020 Dancing with the Local Stars – the last major live, in person, fundraiser in the Clark County community before the COVID shut down events across the community, turning them to virtual events.

“Thank you so very much to you and each of the Rotary Club of Three Creeks members for this honor to continue our great partnership,” said North County Community Food Bank Executive Director Liz Cerveny. “This gift comes at a time when many in our communities are facing dire situations. Our organizations ability to step in and help alleviate some of their burdens provides each of these individuals, families or seniors an immediate sense of relief. COVID-19 is having far reaching impacts on many and our organizations are here to help those in our community who are facing hardships.”

The Rotary Club of Three Creeks also gave North County Community Food Bank a $10,000 grant in 2019, the first major donation the club awarded in its short history.

While these three $7,000 donations are a portion of the funds raised from Dancing with the Local Stars, the club also has a grant program targeted at nonprofits in the community. Details of that program are on the club’s website at https://www.rotaryofthreecreeks.com/charitable-giving.html.

