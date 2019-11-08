Riverview opens new Cascade Park branch, relocates Camas

Riverview Bancorp announced it will open a new Cascade Park office and relocate the Camas branch. Both are scheduled to occur in Spring 2020. The company is remodeling an existing building for the Cascade Park office at 12010 SE Mill Plain Blvd. and anticipates a March opening. Riverview has also broken ground on a new facility at the corner of Northeast Third Avenue and Dallas Street in downtown Camas. The new full-service Camas location is expected to open in May 2020 with a drive-up window, drive-up ATM, safe deposit boxes, and Riverview’s signature fireplace in the lobby.

Comments

comments