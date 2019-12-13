Riverview breaks ground in Ridgefield

Riverview Bancorp Inc. has broken ground on a new branch location in Ridgefield. The new office, scheduled to open in summer 2020, will be located in the Pioneer Village complex at 45th & Pioneer Street, across from Rosauers grocery. The new full-service Ridgefield branch will feature a drive-up window, drive-up ATM and safe deposit boxes.

“Riverview now has three new branch offices under construction simultaneously, which is pretty aggressive for a community bank,” said Kevin Lycklama, president and chief executive officer. “In addition to Ridgefield, we intend to move into a new branch we’re building in downtown Camas next May; as well as opening the doors in March to a new facility we’re remodeling in the Cascade Park neighborhood of Vancouver.”

Comments

comments