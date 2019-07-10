Ridgefield Vancouver Clinic to hold open house July 13

Vancouver Clinic will open a brand-new clinic in Ridgefield on Monday, Aug. 5, with a special preview open house event this Saturday, July 13. The 15,400-square-foot clinic at 5515 Pioneer St., in Ridgefield offers primary and urgent care, including pediatrics.

The entire community is invited to the open house preview event with tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s a great opportunity to meet the Ridgefield doctors, see the clinical space and book appointments. The free family friendly event will also include live music by My Happy Pill, a Kids’ Zone with face painting, popcorn, popsicles and more.

“We’re excited to extend primary care into the growing Ridgefield community,” said Chief Executive Officer Mark Mantei. “It’s with great pride that we welcome everyone to come see the facility and meet many of the doctors who will be working at the new clinic.”

Patient care at this location starts August 5. Patients can call 360-882-2778 to book appointments in advance. Urgent Care hours will be 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends and most holidays.

“The clinical space is designed around the needs of our caregivers and patients,” said Dr. Alfred Seekamp, Chief Medical Officer. “The entire clinical space was tested before construction with a full-scale cardboard model, giving us the opportunity to review workflows and improve the patient experience.”

The construction project team includes: Day CPM, ZGF Architects and Andersen Construction. Studio Art Direct designed the art program for this building. Local photographer Oca Hoeflein captured a panoramic of the Ridgefield Wildlife Refuge which runs the entire length of the front lobby and fine artist Donna Young created an impressive 4-foot-by-8-foot original oil painting which hangs behind the reception in the main lobby. Other artists include Susan Freedman, Brenda Boylan, Kandyce King, Leah Kohlenberg and Patricia Clayton.

This location will make clinic number seven for Vancouver Clinic. In addition to Vancouver Plaza, opened in January 2019, their other locations include Washougal, Columbia Tech Center, 87th Avenue, Salmon Creek, and Battle Ground. Last month, Vancouver Clinic announced plans to build its eighth clinic in Columbia Palisades in East Vancouver, bordering Camas.

