Residence Inn by Marriott opens with brand new design

The 87-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Vancouver opened yesterday, Dec. 5, with its upscale, stylish décor that offers flexibility, while creating a unique environment. Located at 411 SE 123rd Ave., the all-suite Residence Inn Portland Vancouver will operate as a Marriott franchise, owned by Evergreen Hospitality Development Group and managed by Evergreen Hospitality Management of Battle Ground, Washington. Director of Sales Rochelle Samms and General Manager Christine Co-Santos lead the management team at the property for Evergreen Hospitality.

Just six miles from Portland International Airport and 15 minutes from downtown Portland, the Residence Inn Portland Vancouver offers its guests convenient access to Esther Short Park, the Vancouver Mall and the Vancouver Waterfront.

“We are pleased to introduce Residence Inn to the Vancouver area,” said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn at Marriott International. “When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life’s pace and restore their energy to keep a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive.”

The Residence Inn Portland Vancouver is an all-suite hotel that offers studio and one-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel’s plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite’s large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.

The Residence Inn Portland Vancouver rotates a wide selection of healthy choices for its free hot breakfast every day.

Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Portland Vancouver offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike can enjoy the hotel’s grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel’s weeknight evening gatherings – the RI Mix™ offers a casual, relaxing environment where guests can be as social as they want, while enjoying connection to local flavors. The hotel provides guests with business services, an indoor swimming pool, fitness center and meeting room.

