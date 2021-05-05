Public Health hosting two weekend COVID-19 vaccination clinics, extending hours at Tower Mall

Clark County Public Health is offering more opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Public Health will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine at two upcoming weekend events and is adding evening hours at the Tower Mall vaccination site.

Beginning Tuesday, May 4, the Tower Mall vaccination site will operate until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Pfizer vaccine is administered at Tower Mall; those 16 years and older can get vaccinated. The site offers appointments, which are added weekly, and provides vaccinations to those without appointments. Priority will be given to those with appointments.

The Tower Mall site is open 8:30 am to 4:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays, and 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays. The site closes noon to 1 p.m. each day and 5-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Tower Mall, 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd., offers drive-thru and walk-up vaccination options, and is accessible by C-TRAN bus route 37.

Everyone vaccinated at the Tower Mall site is automatically scheduled for a second dose at the site three weeks later. Consent forms are needed for each appointment and are available on the Public Health website.

The Tower Mall site is operated in partnership with the city of Vancouver and Safeway.

Weekend vaccination events

Public Health will also be hosting vaccination events in Woodland and the Fruit Valley area of Vancouver over the next two weeks.

The first event is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8 at Woodland High School, 1500 Dike Access Road. The event will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine. About 1,000 appointments are available. Schedule an appointment for the Woodland event online or by calling Public Health at 888-225-4625. Language assistance is available.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available for people 18 years and older and requires only one dose. Pfizer vaccine is available for people 16 years and older and requires two doses. Second doses will be provided for everyone who receives a first dose at Woodland High School on Saturday, June 5.

Public Health also has appointments for more than 400 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Fruit Valley Community Learning Center, 3410 NW Fruit Valley Road, on Saturday, May 15. Appointments are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and can be scheduled online or by calling Public Health at 888-225-4625.

Public Health will be at the Fruit Valley school to administer second doses of Pfizer to people who received their first dose at the site on April 24. No first doses of Pfizer vaccine will be available.

COVID-19 vaccines are free. ID and health insurance are not required.

As virus activity increases in Clark County, Public Health is urging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

“All three vaccines are safe and prevent COVID-19 infection, including asymptomatic infection,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “The more people who get vaccinated, the better protected our community is against COVID-19.”

