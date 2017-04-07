Prestige Care communities honored with “Best Nursing Home” distinction

Prestige Care Inc., a Vancouver-based provider of senior living and skilled nursing and rehabilitation care services, recently earned the designation of “Best Nursing Home” from U.S. News & World Report for five of its communities.

The annual report awarded the distinction to Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – The Orchards in Lewiston, Id.; Prestige Care and Rehabilitation of Reedwood in Portland; Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Burlington in Burlington, Wash; Prestige Care and Rehabilitation – Camas in Camas; and Discovery Nursing and Rehabilitation of Vancouver in Vancouver.

Each community received the recognition for excelling at key service differentiators, including quality of care, safety of residents, health inspection grades, staffing and more.

“When families entrust us with a loved one’s care we take that privilege incredibly seriously,” said Harold Delamarter, founding partner and CEO of Prestige Care, in a press release. “This national recognition speaks to the commitment of each caregiver and team member who consistently deliver the highest levels of quality care to our patients each and every day.”

U.S. News & World Report has published annual ratings of nursing homes since 2009.

The five Prestige Care communities join roughly 2,000 others nationwide that maintain a consistent level of excellence in their care for seniors and persons with disabilities, according to the report.

