Port of Vancouver USA schedules 2018 public tours

Port of Vancouver USA tour season is about to begin, and those interested in learning about Washington’s third-oldest port have 10 opportunities to see it in action this year.

“We welcomed more than 400 people during the 2017 tour season, and after each tour people told us how amazed they were by what they saw and learned,” said Chief External Affairs Officer Ryan Hart. “We love getting that kind of feedback – the port is an incredible place. We enjoy sharing it with our community and look forward to this year’s tour season.”

The Port of Vancouver’s free public tours showcase many of the industries that call the port home and provide a taste of the maritime industry and global marketplace. Tour guests may see massive ships berthed along the waterfront as well as some of the diverse cargoes handled on the docks, including steel, grain, minerals and automobiles.

2018 public tour dates include:

Thursday, March 22, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, April 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, May 8, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 24, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 30, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Public tours begin at the port’s administrative building, located at 3103 Northwest Lower River Road in Vancouver. Guests can snack on light refreshments while staff provides a brief presentation about the port’s 106-year history, current projects, cargoes and global trade. After the presentation, guests take a bus ride around the port for an interactive tour of bustling marine terminals and expanding industrial centers.

Government-issued photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, is required to attend. Please leave cameras at home; they are not allowed on marine terminals.

Reservations are required and tours fill up quickly. Those interested in tours are encouraged to call the port at (360) 693-3611 or email RSVP@portvanusa.com far in advance of their selected tour date.

For more information about public tours at the Port of Vancouver USA, visit www.portvanusa.com/community/know-your-port.

Comments

comments