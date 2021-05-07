Port of Woodland, Hewn Elements enter into land transaction at Centennial Industrial Park

The Port of Woodland Commission has entered into a Purchase Sale Agreement with Hewn Elements on May 6. The purchase of the four lots at Centennial Industrial Park will wrap up the Port’s real estate transactions.



Hewn Elements, out of Tualatin Ore., manufacturers commercial and residential beams, paneling, siding and flooring with authentic reproduction barn-wood products. Hewn will relocate their current operations, bringing current employees and adding approximately another 15 jobs to their new facilities once constructed.

“We are excited to welcome Bret, Matt and Jason and the entire Hewn Elements, LLC and Aberham Accounting, LLC team to the Port of Woodland. Their company will be a great addition to Centennial Industrial Park,” said Commission President Bob Wile.

“The addition of Hewn Elements will provide great family wage jobs to Woodland. The manufacturing components that this company provides for the construction industry is in high demand,” said Commission Secretary Paul Cline.

Hewn Elements and Aberham Accounting will add to the list of companies coming into Centennial Industrial Park that also includes Columbia Precast Products expansion, Smithco Manufacturing, Best Fit Gasket and Action Fastener

