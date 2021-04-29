Port of Woodland closes on latest land transaction at Centennial Industrial Park

The Port of Woodland Commission has sold another lot at Centennial Industrial Park to C&G Properties LLC, that envisions construction of a 15,000-to-20,000-square-foot building in the near future. The site will bring three new companies to Woodland: Smithco Manufacturing, Best Fit Gasket and Action Fasteners. Smithco Manufacturing will relocate their current facility that’s out of state. Their company provides air circulation fans for the lumber industry. Best Fit Gasket is looking to gasket and sealant production from Puyallup. Action Fasteners will expand their growing fastener supply business with their other location in Spokane.

“The Port is excited to bring these three companies to Woodland that will support existing companies within Woodland and in the region, bringing family wage jobs and manufacturing to the Port District,” said Commission President Bob Wile.

Comments

comments