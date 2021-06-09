Port of Vancouver USA’s 2020 Port Report available online

The Port of Vancouver USA premiered its annual Port Report following Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting. The 10-minute “state of the port” presentation provides a summary of the organization’s performance in 2020, as well as a look ahead to 2021.

In years past, Port Report was the final presentation in the port’s annual Lecture Series but was moved to a virtual format to follow social distancing and safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Viewers will join Julianna Marler, Chief Executive Officer; Alex Strogen, Chief Commercial Officer; and members of the International Longshore Workers Union (ILWU) Local 4 for an overview of last year’s successes and challenges. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage of port marine and commercial operations, the report highlights the Terminal 1 renovation project, environmental efforts and several port tenants.

“We came away from 2020 with an incredible story of teamwork and resiliency,” said Marler. “Port Report is an important opportunity for us to communicate the successes and challenges of the year that just ended, and to also thank our staff, the ILWU, our customers, tenants and the community for all of their support.”

A clear overarching theme was that 2020 was an unprecedented year in terms of the pandemic, but also in revenue with the port posting its most successful year to date.

“The pandemic really brought to light how important ports are in the global supply chain,” said Strogen. “From moving grain, wind energy components, autos and steel, our operations never shut down. In fact, the ILWU posted a record-setting number of hours worked as they kept cargo moving, generating millions of dollars in local wages and spending in our community.”

Port finances are not finalized until the Washington State Auditor’s Office completes its annual audit, which took place in March. Shortly after, the port received its 12th consecutive clean audit and staff was able to move forward in reporting the year-end numbers and statistics in Port Report.

View the 2020 Port Report on the port’s website or YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/cWXebBvPRBA.

Port staff look forward to presenting Port Report in person next year. To sign up for email notification of Port Report and the port’s Lecture Series, contact Community Relations Manager Julie Rawls at jrawls@portvanusa.com.

