Port of Vancouver USA welcomed Menuett on maiden voyage from Japan

Commemoration of voyage
The Port of Vancouver USA welcomed the Menuett, commanded by Capt. M.M.I. Chowdhury, on its maiden voyage July 28. Capt. Chowdhury and his 33-member crew from Bangladesh and Myanmar were welcomed to the Port of Vancouver USA by representatives from Norton Lilly and the Columbia River Steamship Operator’s Association. The Menuett departed for the U.S. from Onishi, Japan on June 27. It will discharge approximately 15,000 metric tons of sodium hydroxide at the Port of Vancouver USA before sailing to Los Angeles.

