Port of Vancouver USA sees record year in 2020

The Port of Vancouver USA is reporting a record-breaking year in 2020, with the highest returns in its 108-year history: revenues totaling $50 million – a 15% increase from the previous year.

The port moved more than seven million metric tons of commodities, with energy infrastructure components leading the effort. More than 2,700 wind turbines crossed the docks of the port, the most of any West Coast port and enough to power 112,000 homes.

In 2020, the pandemic disrupted many businesses but the Port of Vancouver’s proficiency in bulk and break-bulk cargoes allowed the port to leverage its best assets, including the ability to handle large-sized shipments, such as wind energy components. This advantage, along with extensive laydown space for storage, a highly skilled work force and excellent transportation connections, equipped the port to weather the economic disruption.

“Strategic investments, long term customer partnerships and a diverse product mix positioned the port well to continue serve as an economic engine for our community during some very difficult times,” said Alex Strogen, Chief Commercial Officer with the Port of Vancouver.

In addition to wind energy components, the port moved more than 5.4 million metric tons of grain, more than 300,000 metric tons of copper concentrate and nearly 90,000 automobiles, with a record number of 3,350 autos received on a single vessel in October. Additionally, more than 450,000 labor hours were recorded by local ILWU Longshore workers, whose wages added millions of dollars into the local economy.

“As we look ahead in 2021, we continue to see opportunity for the further diversification of products handled by the port. Our role as an economic engine for our community continues to grow regardless of the challenges faced,” Strogen said.

For more information about the port’s marine operations or its economic impact in the community, visit https://www.portvanusa.com.

