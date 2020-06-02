Port of Vancouver USA receives 11th consecutive clean audit

The Port of Vancouver USA received its 11th consecutive clean audit from the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) on April 2, 2020.

The audit period was from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019. No deficiencies were found.

“This really reflects the hard work of our entire Port of Vancouver staff and dedication to responsible use of public resources,” said CEO Julianna Marler in a statement. “This year was very unusual because we were in the midst of our audit when the COVID-19 virus hit. Thanks to wonderful preparation by our finance staff and flexibility from the auditors, the audit was completed seamlessly.”

The SAO audits ports across Washington state each year, examining a wide range of programs and processes.

At the Port of Vancouver, the SAO examined self-insurance; marine terminal revenue; payroll disbursements; procurement, including professional services, public works and award of contracts on an emergency basis; and accounts payable, including general disbursements, credit cards and employee reimbursements.

Comments

comments

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.