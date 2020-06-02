Port of Vancouver USA receives 11th consecutive clean audit

The Port of Vancouver USA received its 11th consecutive clean audit from the Washington State Auditor’s Office (SAO) on April 2, 2020.

The audit period was from Jan. 1, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2019. No deficiencies were found.

“This really reflects the hard work of our entire Port of Vancouver staff and dedication to responsible use of public resources,” said CEO Julianna Marler in a statement. “This year was very unusual because we were in the midst of our audit when the COVID-19 virus hit. Thanks to wonderful preparation by our finance staff and flexibility from the auditors, the audit was completed seamlessly.”

The SAO audits ports across Washington state each year, examining a wide range of programs and processes.

At the Port of Vancouver, the SAO examined self-insurance; marine terminal revenue; payroll disbursements; procurement, including professional services, public works and award of contracts on an emergency basis; and accounts payable, including general disbursements, credit cards and employee reimbursements.

