Port of Vancouver USA postpones public events in response to COVID-19

The Port of Vancouver USA is postponing two March public events in response to recommendations by health care professionals to practice social distancing and limit possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus. The decision is guided by recommendations from the World Health Organization, the Washington State Department of Health, Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency and U.S. Coast Guard.

The port will postpone its public lecture scheduled for Monday, March 16, 6:30-8 p.m. at Warehouse ‘23

The port will postpone its first public tour scheduled for Thursday, March 19, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

“It goes without saying that the safety of our staff and those we come in contact with are of utmost importance to us,” said Port CEO Julianna Marler. “Following the advice of health care professionals we must take steps to minimize exposure to the virus to keep our staff, families and community safe. As much as we regret having to make this decision, one way we can do this is by postponing large group gatherings like our popular tours and lectures,” she added.

Port leadership will monitor the virus in the coming weeks and will decide whether or not to postpone additional tours and lectures.

Comments

comments