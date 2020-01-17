Port of Vancouver USA launches Terminal 1 website

The Port of Vancouver USA’s Terminal 1 project has launched www.discoverterminal1.com.

Terminal 1 is the port’s original marine terminal and signature waterfront redevelopment project. The location, right on the Columbia River immediately west of the I-5 bridge, welcomes visitors to the community and represents the area’s rich history and culture. Full build out of the site will include the AC Hotel by Marriott, office and retail space, public art, outdoor gathering areas, walking trails and a public marketplace featuring local artisans, fresh foods and restaurants.

The website’s initial focus is to provide background information and status updates on the development’s progress. Features include Terminal 1’s history, overall timeline and funding partners, commitment to sustainable development, key partners, and upcoming events.

