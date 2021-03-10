Port of Vancouver USA introduces Climate Action Plan webpage

Tuesday marked the official public launch of the Port of Vancouver USA’s Climate Action Plan webpage, which supports the current work to identify specific actions to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The Climate Action Plan was identified as a key strategy in the port’s Strategic Plan and was formally adopted by the port commissioners in September 2018.

In addition to announcing the webpage, the port is inviting the community to share their ideas and suggestions for actions the port can take to reduce GHGs. The new Climate Action Plan webpage hosts an online feedback form, which is accessible to the public through April 9, 2021. More detailed information can be found on the port’s FAQ page.

In late 2020, the port hired a consultant team to further the work of the Climate Action Plan. The consultants are experts in the fields of climate change analysis and planning, public involvement and transportation from three consulting firms: Ramboll, WSP USA and Fehr & Peers.

Currently, port staff is working with the consultants on the collection and evaluation of data, which will be used to craft an implementation plan. At the commissioners’ direction, port staff will execute the plan, applying reduction actions and monitoring the progress made toward the port’s GHG reduction targets.

“The Climate Action Plan is one more step in the port’s continuing commitment to environmental stewardship,” said Julianna Marler, CEO of the Port of Vancouver USA. “We value input from the public and look forward to hearing their ideas about how the port can reduce its GHG emissions.”

The port is providing opportunities for public involvement, including the online feedback survey; project updates through social media, the website and email; and through Commission meetings.

For more information about the port’s Climate Action Plan or to provide feedback, please visit https://www.portvanusa.com/environmental-services/climate-action-plan/. Both the webpage and feedback form are available in Spanish.

