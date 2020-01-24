Port of Vancouver USA establishes new fund program

The Port of Vancouver USA has established a new community fund program to support projects and programs that align with the port’s mission of trade promotion, tourism generation, economic development and workforce development.

The port has budgeted $5,000 for the inaugural year of the program. Through a competitive application process, the port will award funds to one or more projects that meet program goals and are located within port district boundaries. The program overview and application are currently available on the port’s website, https://www.portvanusa.com/community/community-fund/, and submittals are due by Feb. 7, 2020. The port plans to announce award recipients no later than Feb. 28, 2020. Successful applications have one year from the date of the award to spend the funds. At the end of the 2020/2021 program year, staff will assess the program and its effectiveness and may request additional program funding for future years.

