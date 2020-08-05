Port of Vancouver USA earns three communications awards

The Port of Vancouver USA has been recognized by the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) with three Awards of Distinction in this year’s AAPA 2020 Communications Competition.

The port received these awards for exemplary work in several categories, including directories/handbooks (Marine Facilities Guide), periodicals (Community Report) and the category of miscellaneous for the Terminal 1 branding effort.

“Our staff continues to creatively communicate our port to local and global audiences,” said Julianna Marler, CEO, Port of Vancouver USA. “From sharing port updates with the public in our Community Report, to showcasing the unique capabilities of our terminals in the new Marine Facilities Guide, to building the Terminal 1 brand, there’s always activity at the port and we’re continually looking for innovative ways to tell our story.”

Entries in the AAPA Communications Awards Program are judged by an independent panel of experienced communications professionals on situation analysis and research; identification of audience, goals, objectives, strategies and tactics; quality/clarity of content and style; skillful use of copy, photography, design, layout and graphics; and evaluation methods used to determine communication success.

AAPA’s annual Communications Awards Program has recognized excellence in port communications since 1966, with 14 entry classifications ranging from education programs and advertisements to videos and social media.

