Port of Vancouver USA earns Community Outreach Award for lecture series

The Washington Public Ports Association (WPPA) has recognized the Port of Vancouver USA with the Community Outreach Award for its annual Lecture Series. The Community Outreach Award recognizes a port effort or project that engages the citizens of the port district in a positive manner on a community issue. Each year, the port’s Lecture Series covers topics ranging from “The Mighty Columbia—Our Working River” to “How Washington Grains Feed the World.” Each lecture topic is carefully selected to educate and inform the community about the importance of our natural resources, trade and economic development. Since its launch in 2017, the port Lecture Series has been attended by more than 1,000 community members. The port accepted the award at WPPA’s 2019 Spring Meeting in Spokane, Washington, on Friday, May 17.

