Port of Vancouver USA details final two lectures of 2019

The Port of Vancouver USA concludes its annual Lecture Series in May with presentations about the fascinating world of public ports in Washington state and a “State of the Port” presentation known as Port Report.

Lectures are free and open to the public and are held at Warehouse ’23 Event Space, 100 Columbia St., Vancouver.

The Fascinating World of Washington State’s Public Ports

May 1, 6:30–8 p.m.

If you live in Washington, chances are that most of what you eat, wear and use came through one of Washington’s seaports. The state has more ports than you think, and they do more things than you think. Today there are 75 public ports in the state’s 39 counties. Ports operate marinas, docks, airports, railroads, industrial sites and recreational facilities throughout the state, bringing investments and jobs to their communities.

On May 1, Washington Public Ports Association (WPPA) Executive Director Eric Johnson will share fascinating facts about Washington’s ports, including the fact that they don’t have to be located on a body of water. Learn why these special-purpose districts were first created more than 100 years ago, and why some of their biggest supporters are in Eastern Washington. Learn about ports that support the wine industry, which port is approved to handle radioactive materials, which operates an artisan food center and much more.

WPPA promotes the interests of the ports through effective government relations, ongoing education and strong advocacy programs. Johnson has a 30-year history with WPPA and has been executive director since 2009.

Port Report —“State of the Port” Presentation

May 30; 5:30-6:30 p.m. presentation, 6:30-7 p.m. optional tour of Terminal 1

Join the port commissioners and CEO Julianna Marler on May 30 for the fourth and final lecture of 2019: Port Report. This “State of the Port” program features a review of 2018 activities, an update on current activities and projects, and a look ahead to the future of the port. Following the program, staff will lead an optional tour of redevelopment plans for Terminal 1, the port’s ten acres of waterfront property.

Space at each lecture is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call 360-693-3611 or email RSVP@portvanusa.com with name and the number in your party.

