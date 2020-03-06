Port of Vancouver USA announces 2020 lecture series

The Port of Vancouver USA kicks off its annual lecture series in March. Topics this year include presentations on the port’s marine division, U.S. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River operations, growing local tourism and river cruise industries and the annual State of the Port presentation.

Lectures are free and open to the public and are held at the Warehouse ’23 Event Space, 100 Columbia St. in Vancouver. For dates, times and more information, please visit www.portvanusa.com. Space at each lecture is limited and pre-registration is required. To register, call 360-693-3611 or email RSVP@portvanusa.com with your name and the number of attendees in your party.

