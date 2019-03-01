Port of Vancouver seeks Terminal 1 proposals

The Port of Vancouver USA is seeking proposals from development firms interested in designing, permitting, constructing and managing a mixed-used development on a portion of the port’s 10-acre site on the Columbia River. Submissions are due by 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time on Thursday, March 21.

The available property at the port’s Terminal 1 includes two blocks on the north side of Columbia Way between the riverfront and Vancouver’s thriving downtown. The concept and vision for a mixed-use development at this property, which is in the city’s Downtown-South/Waterfront Opportunity Zone, includes office, residential, ground-floor retail and parking. The port’s overall development concept and vision for Terminal 1 includes mixed-use blocks as well as adaptive reuse of the historic Terminal 1 facility, including open spaces and other public amenities. The port is the lead on development phases that include public spaces; overwater, moorage and dock space; visitors’ center and other public uses planned for the site.

Visit the portvanusa.com/key-projects/terminal-1-mixed-use-development-request-for-qualifications to download the RFQ requirements.

