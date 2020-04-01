Port of Vancouver Postpones April Public Events in Response to COVID-19 Virus

The Port of Vancouver USA is postponing two April public events in response to statewide mandates that ban events and large gatherings. State and local leaders are urging people to stay at home and practice social distancing to limit possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

The port will postpone its public lecture scheduled for Wednesday, April 15.

The port will postpone its public tour scheduled for Saturday, April 25.

Port leadership will monitor the virus in the coming weeks and will decide whether or not to postpone additional tours and lectures. For more information, visit the port’s COVID-19 FAQ webpage at https://www.portvanusa.com/about/covid-19-response/.

