Port of Camas-Washougal Westlie Ford slurry seal project Sept. 7 & 9

The Port of Camas-Washougal will be doing some slurry seal work next week at Westlie Ford, which will disrupt normal operations.

The work will be done in two phases: the west side work will be done on the morning of Sept. 7. The east side will be completed on Sept. 9. During this time, marina traffic will be routed through the boat trailer parking area as a detour. Staff will be working this week to do some grading in the parking area to make it smoother for traffic when it’s being diverted since it’s currently a bit bumpy.

Anyone with questions can contact Eric Plantenberg, facilities manager, at 360-835-2196, ext. 106 or via email at eric@portcw.com.

