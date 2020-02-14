Pioneer Pest Management acquired by Certus

Certus completed its acquisition of Vancouver’s Pioneer Pest Management on Jan. 31. Pioneer was founded in 2001 and provides pest management services to both the Portland, Ore., and Vancouver markets. Due to its intense focus on providing high-quality pest control services, Pioneer has been one of the fastest-growing companies in its market over the last five years. Pioneer is QualityPro and GreenPro certified by the National Pest Management Association. 

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.