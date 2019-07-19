PHL completes two more homes for charity

New home

Vancouver-based homebuilder Pacific Lifestyle Homes has completed the construction of two “Community Giving Homes,” built completely for the benefit of local charities. These are the 11th and 12th such homes since 2014. The major benefactors from the homes will be Transitional Youth, The Children’s Justice Center, Innovative Services, The Children’s Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Evergreen Habitat for Humanity. Once selected, both Transitional Youth and The Children’s Center also received matching donations that met or exceed the amount given from the Community Giving House. 

The homes are in Vancouver communities Adam’s Glen and Fisher’s Hollow, and were built in partnership with local industry contractors and vendors: Western Pacific, Performance Insulation, Performance Building Products, Kwikset Locks, Parr Lumbar, Pro Build, El Dorado Stone, Justin Time Cleaning Solutions, Breaking Ground Excavation, Macadam Floor & Design, Prime Interiors, Krippner Inc., HC Impressions NW, Fireside, Express Cleanings, Ferguson Enterprises, Gerber, Sherwin Williams, America 1st, Delta Faults.

Buyers interested in the homes can call 360-869-0641. For more information on the “Community Giving House” visit the website at www.pacificlifestylehomes.com

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.