PHL completes two more homes for charity

Vancouver-based homebuilder Pacific Lifestyle Homes has completed the construction of two “Community Giving Homes,” built completely for the benefit of local charities. These are the 11th and 12th such homes since 2014. The major benefactors from the homes will be Transitional Youth, The Children’s Justice Center, Innovative Services, The Children’s Center, St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Evergreen Habitat for Humanity. Once selected, both Transitional Youth and The Children’s Center also received matching donations that met or exceed the amount given from the Community Giving House.

The homes are in Vancouver communities Adam’s Glen and Fisher’s Hollow, and were built in partnership with local industry contractors and vendors: Western Pacific, Performance Insulation, Performance Building Products, Kwikset Locks, Parr Lumbar, Pro Build, El Dorado Stone, Justin Time Cleaning Solutions, Breaking Ground Excavation, Macadam Floor & Design, Prime Interiors, Krippner Inc., HC Impressions NW, Fireside, Express Cleanings, Ferguson Enterprises, Gerber, Sherwin Williams, America 1st, Delta Faults.

Buyers interested in the homes can call 360-869-0641. For more information on the “Community Giving House” visit the website at www.pacificlifestylehomes.com

Comments

comments