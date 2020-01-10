PeaceHealth SWMC is officially baby-friendly

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has achieved the international Baby-Friendly Designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the organization responsible for bestowing this certification in the United States.

The designations demonstrates that PeaceHealth Southwest is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies as recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

