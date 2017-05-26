PeaceHealth SW earns $670,000 for high safety scores

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center has earned more than $670,000 for high safety scores in 13 quality measure areas, including emergency room protocol and reducing falls with injury.

The funds stem from the Medicaid Quality Incentive Program, which is supported by hospital contributions to the Washington State Safety Net Assessment Program and federal matching dollars.

“This Quality Incentive is wonderful affirmation of the incredible contributions our caregivers have made to quality and infection prevention over the past year,” said Dr. Lawrence Neville, chief medical officer at PeaceHealth Southwest, in a press release.

According to PeaceHealth, the medical center earned top honors in four specific areas:

Reducing colon surgical site infections

Reducing falls with injury

Enhancing behavioral health discharge instructions

Implementing a more efficient emergency room protocol

PeaceHealth Southwest plans to reinvest the funds into various patient programs and services.

“This work is paying off, literally, for our patients and for our core value of stewardship,” said Neville.

