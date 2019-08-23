PeaceHealth Medical Group opens Camas Clinic

PeaceHealth Medical Group opened a primary care/same-day clinic in Camas on Aug. 19. The clinic, called PeaceHealth Union Station Clinic, will provide primary care services for all ages, including same-day appointments. It will also provide lab services and coordinate X-ray services for patients in need. Clinic hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, it will remain open on most major holidays. Appointments can be made online at www.peacehealth.org/unionstation.

