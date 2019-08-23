PeaceHealth Medical Group opens Camas Clinic

PeaceHealth Medical Group opened a primary care/same-day clinic in Camas on Aug. 19. The clinic, called PeaceHealth Union Station Clinic, will provide primary care services for all ages, including same-day appointments. It will also provide lab services and coordinate X-ray services for patients in need. Clinic hours will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, it will remain open on most major holidays. Appointments can be made online at www.peacehealth.org/unionstation.

Joanna Yorke
Joanna Yorke is the managing editor of the Vancouver Business Journal. She has worked in the journalism field since 2010 after graduating from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University in Pullman. Yorke worked at The Reflector Newspaper in Battle Ground for six years and then worked at and helped start ClarkCountyToday.com.