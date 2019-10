Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth has laid off 50 people and created 15 new positions as it streamlines its “support services structure,” the non-profit hospital system said on Oct. 10 to the The Lund Report, a news service focused on regional health care stories.

The cuts are relatively small, compared to its overall workforce which reaches nearly 19,000, but it is the second round of layoffs since summer.

