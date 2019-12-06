PeaceHealth in Healthiest 100 workplaces

PeaceHealth has been recognized for the second year in a row as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, an awards program presented by Healthiest Employers® and Springbuk. PeaceHealth is one of only three health systems in the Pacific Northwest to receive this year’s designation.

PeaceHealth’s program offers an interactive, personalized wellness platform with health-related resources and rewards. For example, all employees receive a free Fitbit device for enrolling and completing a voluntary biometric screening. Employees can also earn monetary incentives throughout the year by tracking healthy habits and engaging in friendly competitions with coworkers, family and friends.

PeaceHealth also offers an Integrative Nutrition Pathway scholarship program for its employees – the first of its kind in the nation. The program is available to all employees and provides the opportunity to earn a certification as a health and nutrition coach at PeaceHealth’s expense. Employees can also take advantage of a variety of health-focused discounts from local, regional and national vendors, such as health clubs and fitness centers, massage treatment, travel and more. A variety of offerings are available at PeaceHealth facilities, including gyms and shower facilities, walking trails, flu shot clinics, healthy vending machines and discounted healthy food options.

In addition, PeaceHealth’s Healthy You online platform is available to everyone in the community and offers classes, webinars, recipes and more.

