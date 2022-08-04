PeaceHealth honored for its commitment to the health and wellness of its employees

PeaceHealthhas been ranked No. 1 for the first time in the Portland Business Journal’s list of Healthiest Employers of Oregon for organizations with 5,000 or more employees. This is the sixth consecutive year PeaceHealth has been honored for encouraging the health and wellness of its employees, ranking in the top 3 since 2018.

The award, which is given annually to organizations that are committed to creating a healthy workplace, acknowledges the prioritization of mental health and well-being support programs amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the success of PeaceHealth’s employee wellness program spanning all of PeaceHealth’s facilities in Alaska, Oregon and Washington. The designation uses an online assessment to measure employee participation, health outcomes and leadership commitment, among other measures.

PeaceHealth takes a holistic approach to providing caregivers the support and resources they need. They offer a unique in-house mental health support program alongside an expanded, integrated Employee Assistance Program (EAP), designed in tandem to support mental, spiritual, physical, legal and financial well-being, providing tools and resources to manage stress, increase focus and navigate life’s challenges. PeaceHealth’s wellness program focuses on short-term and long-term health, nutrition, stress management and physical fitness.



“To truly enhance our caregivers’ health and well-being, we know we must offer whole-person care and proactive solutions that meet the needs of caregivers and their families,” said Sarah Ness, PeaceHealth Executive Vice President of People and Culture. “This recognition is especially meaningful after two years of navigating and adapting to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our caregivers continued to provide exceptional care for our patients through it all while also prioritizing caring for themselves and each other.”

PeaceHealth’s Healthy You platform is available to all and offers classes, webinars, recipes and much more to support individuals on their wellness journey.