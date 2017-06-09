PeaceHealth begins expansion of Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit

PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center is making room for a newly-expanded Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit for patients recovering from neurological issues.

Once completed, the new unit will feature 14 patient beds, a gymnasium, therapy areas and a dining room, with extra square footage for additional support services.

Located on the 3rd floor of the Medical Center’s Mother Joseph Building, the new unit is being funded through community donations raised by the PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation and is the last of three phases of a $10 million neurosciences campaign.

“This final phase of our neuro campaign will be a great benefit to the 2,700 neuro inpatients we care for every year,” said Carol Van Natta, executive director of the PeaceHealth Southwest Foundation. “These patients are recovering from life-threatening conditions including stroke, brain aneurysms, brain and spine cancer, and other significant traumas. We’re excited to begin the final phase in bringing the best neuro care to our community.”

Previous phases of the neurosciences campaign included the creation of a dedicated Neurosciences Inpatient Unit known as the Thomas & Sandra Young Neurosciences Center, and the creation of the Jay D. Miller Neurosciences Caregiver Endowment to provide continuing education to nurses, technicians, and neuro caregivers.

The new Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit is expected to be open for patient care by summer of 2018.

